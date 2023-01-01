Ramla Bay is one of the prettiest sandy beaches on Gozo, with red-gold sand. The minimal remains of a Roman villa are hidden amid the bamboo behind the beach, and Calypso's Cave looks down from the hilltop to the west. It also has a cafe-restaurant and sunbed/sunshade hire.

Bus 322 travels to Ramla Bay from Mġarr (15 minutes, half-hourly) and on to Xagħra (10 minutes) and Marsalforn (25 minutes). The 302 runs between here and Nadur (five minutes, hourly) and Victoria (30 minutes).

The walk here from Nadur takes between 15 and 20 minutes. The beach is usually heaving with people in summer; it's more tranquil in spring and autumn, and in winter you can have the place almost to your (goose-pimpled) self. From Xaghra it's a walk of around 30 minutes.