Attractive Daħlet Qorrot is popular with local weekenders. There's a tiny gravel beach, but most of the swimming is off the rocks beside the rows of little boathouses (carved out of the rock, and with brightly painted doors); there's usually plenty of space to park. It's within walking distance of Nadur: from Triq it-Tiġrija, head north for about 300m on Triq San Blas, then take the Triq Daħlet Qorrot turn-off; the bay is just over 2km away.