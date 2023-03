From the village square of nearby Qala, head east along Triq il-Kunċizzjoni, which leads down to the coast at Ħondoq ir-Rummien, a popular swimming cove with a scrap of sand, bathing ladders on the rocks, and benches with a view across the water to Comino. There are toilets here and a kiosk catering to sunbathers. Snacks and drinks are available.