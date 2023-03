St Mary’s Tower was built by the Knights in 1618. It was once part of the chain of signal towers between Gozo and Mdina, and was also used by the British. It may have served as an isolation hospital at some point, and was definitely used to house livestock. Restored in 2004, the tower is open to the public. Climb the steps and enjoy the views. Nearby, explore an 18th-century gun battery that was used to guard the Gozo Channel.