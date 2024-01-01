Little Armier Bay

Northern Malta

Little Armier Bay is a great place at which to hang out. Eat and drink at the Baia Beach Club.

1. Ramla Bay

1.21 MILES

Ramla Bay has a small, sandy beach, but it is overshadowed by the Ramla Bay Resort. To the east is Ramla Tal'Qortin, which has no sand and is surrounded…

2. Red (St Agatha's) Tower

1.29 MILES

The chess-piece-like Red Tower was built in 1649 for Grand Master Lascaris, as part of the chain of signal towers that linked Valletta and Gozo; the view…

3. Għadira Nature Reserve

1.43 MILES

Close to Mellieħa Bay is the Għadira Nature Reserve, managed by BirdLife Malta volunteers. This area of shallow, reedy ponds surrounded by scrub is an…

4. Mellieħa Bay

1.53 MILES

The warm, shallow waters and soft white sand of Mellieħa Bay are easily accessible (via bus or you can park on the road that backs the beach), safe for…

5. Paradise Bay

1.58 MILES

A lovely small white-sand beach close to Ċirkewwa.

6. Selmun (Imgiebah) Bay

1.95 MILES

Secluded Selmun Bay is an adventure to find, and a great place to escape the crowds; bring refreshments and sunshades. Take the road to Selmun Palace from…

7. Church of Our Lady of Victory

1.98 MILES

The Church of Our Lady of Victory sits prominently on a rocky spur overlooking Mellieħa Bay. It's attached to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, which…

8. St Mary's Tower

2.02 MILES

St Mary’s Tower was built by the Knights in 1618. It was once part of the chain of signal towers between Gozo and Mdina, and was also used by the British…