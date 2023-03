Close to Mellieħa Bay is the Għadira Nature Reserve, managed by BirdLife Malta volunteers. This area of shallow, reedy ponds surrounded by scrub is an important resting area for migrating birds (over 200 species have been recorded). The name, pronounced aa-dee-ra, means 'marsh'. Catch buses 42 and 49 from Valletta (90 minutes, half-hourly) to the Għadira stop. The entrance to the nature reserve is across the road from the beachfront Sundancer Kiosk.