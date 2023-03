The Mellieħa air-raid shelters were dug by hand to shelter the town's population from WWII bombs. It's one of the largest underground shelters in Malta, with a depth of 12m and a length of around 500m, and gives a haunting sense of what it was like to shelter down here. Spooky mannequins and some furnishings bring home the cramped environment, where each person was allotted 0.6 sq metres of space.