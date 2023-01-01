The warm, shallow waters and soft white sand of Mellieħa Bay are easily accessible (via bus or you can park on the road that backs the beach), safe for kids and great for swimming. Add the waterskiers, rental canoes, banana rides, parasailing boats, and the fact that the reliable northeasterly breeze blowing into the bay in summer makes it ideal for windsurfing, and you'll begin to realise that Mellieħa Bay is not the place to get away from it all.

Still, there are good summer facilities, including sunbeds, umbrellas and windsurfing and kite-surfing gear for hire, and numerous kiosks serving drinks and snacks.