The Church of Our Lady of Victory sits prominently on a rocky spur overlooking Mellieħa Bay. It's attached to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, which has been a place of pilgrimage since medieval times – it is believed to have been blessed by St Paul himself. Its walls are covered with votive offerings: baby clothes and plaster casts. The fresco of the Madonna above the altar is said to have been painted by St Luke.