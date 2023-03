Secluded Selmun Bay is an adventure to find, and a great place to escape the crowds; bring refreshments and sunshades. Take the road to Selmun Palace from Mellieħa, but turn left at Selmun chapel, before the palace. Follow the track for 1.75km, whereupon the road will bend to the right and you'll reach a crossroads. Take a left towards the coast and drive 200m, where you'll find a parking spot; you can walk to the beach from there.