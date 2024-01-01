Is-Simar was opened in 1995 on a marshy patch of neglected land and is managed by BirdLife Malta volunteers on behalf of the government. More than 180 bird species have been recorded at the site where local and migratory bird life is protected from hunters.The entrance is on the side street Triq Il-Pwales.
Is-Simar Nature Reserve
Northern Malta
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.04 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
8.76 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
8.84 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
8.08 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
11.13 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
7.97 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
4.27 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
9.43 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Nearby Northern Malta attractions
0.49 MILES
To the west of Buġibba, near the fishing-boat harbour at the head of the bay, is Għajn Rasul (Apostle's Fountain), where St Paul is said to have baptised…
0.94 MILES
To the east of Mellieħa Ridge, the ornate fortress-like Selmun Palace – formerly a hotel and restaurant – dominates the skyline above St Paul's Bay. It…
1.21 MILES
Built in 1609, the Wignacourt Tower was the first of the towers built by Grand Master Wignacourt. It guards the point to the west of the church, and…
1.27 MILES
The derelict Fort Campbell is an abandoned coastal defence built by the British between WWI and WWII. To reach the fort, turn right just before you reach…
5. Church of St Paul's Bonfire
1.41 MILES
The old fishing village of St Paul's Bay, now merged with Buġibba, has retained something of its traditional Maltese character and has a few historical…
1.49 MILES
Across the main street from the Church of Our Lady of Victory, a gate in the wall and a flight of steps lead down to the Grotto of the Madonna, a shrine…
1.52 MILES
Built by the Knights of the Order of St John in 1658, this ruined tower sits above a compact beach at Mġieba Bay.
1.52 MILES
The Mellieħa air-raid shelters were dug by hand to shelter the town's population from WWII bombs. It's one of the largest underground shelters in Malta,…