The old fishing village of St Paul's Bay, now merged with Buġibba, has retained something of its traditional Maltese character and has a few historical sights. The 17th-century Church of St Paul's Bonfire stands on the waterfront to the south of Plajja Tal'Bognor, supposedly on the spot where the saint first scrambled ashore. A bonfire is lit outside the church during the Festival of St Paul's Shipwreck (10 February). Mass times are listed at the front of the church.
Church of St Paul's Bonfire
Northern Malta
