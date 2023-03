Housed in purpose-built 3000-sq-metre premises, the Malta Classic Car Collection is a tribute to Carol Galea's love of cars. The privately owned collection of mint-condition vehicles (cars and motorbikes) includes plenty of 1950s and '60s British- and Italian-made classics, plus vintage jukeboxes and memorabilia from these eras to get you in the mood. Look for the classic blue Bugatti sports car outside.