This is a small, fun, supervised (and free!) water park that kids will love, and includes various loopy colourful fountains that are perfect for kids running around on a hot day. There are different sections for different ages (divided by height), and chairs so adults can relax (hopefully) around the edge.
Buġibba Water Park
Northern Malta
