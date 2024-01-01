Buġibba Water Park

Northern Malta

This is a small, fun, supervised (and free!) water park that kids will love, and includes various loopy colourful fountains that are perfect for kids running around on a hot day. There are different sections for different ages (divided by height), and chairs so adults can relax (hopefully) around the edge.

