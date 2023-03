The newest of the nature reserves managed by Birdlife Malta is a haven for gulls and terns and migrating herons and egrets. Very occasionally, flamingos have been known to visit. The reserve is situated on the recently restored Salina Salt Pans built by the Knights of St John in the 16th century. Check the website for opening hours.

To reach the Salina Nature Reserve, catch bus 212 from Buġibba to the Salini stop (15 minutes, half-hourly).