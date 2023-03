The derelict Fort Campbell is an abandoned coastal defence built by the British between WWI and WWII. To reach the fort, turn right just before you reach Selmun Palace and continue for around 1km. The headland commands a fine view over St Paul's Islands, and you can hike down to the coastal salt pans of Blata il-Bajda and around to Mistra Bay, or westwards along the cliff top to the ruined Għajn Ħadid Tower above the little beach at Mġieba Bay.