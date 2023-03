The chess-piece-like Red Tower was built in 1649 for Grand Master Lascaris, as part of the chain of signal towers that linked Valletta and Gozo; the view from its flat roof is stunning. This simple fortress is one of the more elaborate towers, and once housed a garrison of up to 49 men. The plaque above the entrance indicates that this is not a place of sanctuary, despite containing a chapel. It's staffed by volunteers and so is occasionally closed.