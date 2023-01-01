A 5km hike west along the coast from Marsalforn is the narrow, cliff-bound inlet of Wied il-Għasri. Here a staircase cut into the rock leads down to a tiny shingle beach at the head of the inlet. It's a gorgeously picturesque place and there is good swimming and snorkelling when the sea is calm, but it's best avoided in rough weather when the waves come crashing up the narrow defile.

You can also drive or walk to Wied il-Għasri from the village of Għasri, about 2km south. If you're coming from Marsalforn, there is a signposted turn-off about 300m after the coast road heads inland, where a rough track drops down to the right and leads to a rocky parking area; it's accessible in a regular car.