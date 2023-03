A drive or pleasant walk of about 30 minutes (just over 2km) from Għarb leads to the tiny Chapel of San Dimitri (signposted on the road to the left of the church). This small, square church with its baroque cupola dates from the 15th century, though it was rebuilt in the 1730s. It stands in splendid isolation amid terraced fields. You can continue the walk down to the coast, and return via the Basilica of Ta'Pinu.