Żebbuġ is a quiet Gozitan village in the hills west of Marsalforn. It is mainly residential as accommodation and services for travellers are largely gathered around Marsalforn Bay. Żebbuġ is renowned for excellent lace-making, however, and onyx found locally has been used to decorate the village's Parish Church.
Żebbuġ
Gozo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.53 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
20.53 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
20.34 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
19.56 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
22.96 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
19.48 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
15.77 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
2.44 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Nearby Gozo attractions
0.74 MILES
A 5km hike west along the coast from Marsalforn is the narrow, cliff-bound inlet of Wied il-Għasri. Here a staircase cut into the rock leads down to a…
0.89 MILES
Walk or drive west along the promenade, past the tiny sand beaches at Qbajjar Bay and the more scenic Xwieni Bay, until you reach a rocky shore. This wild…
0.93 MILES
Around 1.5km from Marsalforn, Xwieni Bay is separated from neighbouring Qbajjar Bay by a headland with a small fort. Xwieni combines a sandy beach for…
1.07 MILES
As you enter Marsalforn from Victoria, you'll see the figure of Christ on a hill. The statue was erected in the 1970s, replacing earlier statues and a…
1.23 MILES
This winery near Xagħra en route from Victoria to Marsalforn sells good wine under the Marsamena and Ancient Gods labels, and has a well-stocked farm shop…
1.28 MILES
The Basilica of Ta'Pinu, accessible via a short, scenic walk from Għarb, is an extraordinary sight – a huge, lone church on a Gozitan hillock, towering…
1.51 MILES
In the former house of Carmela Grima, whose vision gave rise to the Ta'Pinu Basilica, there's a small museum that gives an insight into rural 19th-century…
1.6 MILES
Renaissance chapel originally dedicated to St Nicholas. It was built in 1625 on the site of another more simple chapel already dedicated to the saint.