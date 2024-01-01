Żebbuġ

Żebbuġ is a quiet Gozitan village in the hills west of Marsalforn. It is mainly residential as accommodation and services for travellers are largely gathered around Marsalforn Bay. Żebbuġ is renowned for excellent lace-making, however, and onyx found locally has been used to decorate the village's Parish Church.

Nearby Gozo attractions

1. Wied il-Għasri

0.74 MILES

A 5km hike west along the coast from Marsalforn is the narrow, cliff-bound inlet of Wied il-Għasri. Here a staircase cut into the rock leads down to a…

2. Salt Pans

0.89 MILES

Walk or drive west along the promenade, past the tiny sand beaches at Qbajjar Bay and the more scenic Xwieni Bay, until you reach a rocky shore. This wild…

3. Xwieni Bay

0.93 MILES

Around 1.5km from Marsalforn, Xwieni Bay is separated from neighbouring Qbajjar Bay by a headland with a small fort. Xwieni combines a sandy beach for…

4. Christ Statue

1.07 MILES

As you enter Marsalforn from Victoria, you'll see the figure of Christ on a hill. The statue was erected in the 1970s, replacing earlier statues and a…

5. Ta' Mena

1.23 MILES

This winery near Xagħra en route from Victoria to Marsalforn sells good wine under the Marsamena and Ancient Gods labels, and has a well-stocked farm shop…

6. Basilica of Ta'Pinu

1.28 MILES

The Basilica of Ta'Pinu, accessible via a short, scenic walk from Għarb, is an extraordinary sight – a huge, lone church on a Gozitan hillock, towering…

7. Karmni Grima Museum

1.51 MILES

In the former house of Carmela Grima, whose vision gave rise to the Ta'Pinu Basilica, there's a small museum that gives an insight into rural 19th-century…

8. Chapel of St Joseph

1.6 MILES

Renaissance chapel originally dedicated to St Nicholas. It was built in 1625 on the site of another more simple chapel already dedicated to the saint.