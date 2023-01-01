Cosmology, plate tectonics, wave action and other aspects of the natural world are explored at this new science centre housed in and around the historic Villa Bighi. With more than 200 interactive exhibits and outside playgrounds, it's an excellent destination for children. There are superb views from the manicured gardens and rooftop decks, especially towards Valletta and Fort St Angelo.

On occasional weekends and public holidays there are shows at Esplora's planetarium. Check the website for details.