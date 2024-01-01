Sacra Infermeria

Vittoriosa

The first hospital to be built by the Knights on their arrival in Malta. It now serves as a convent and is closed to the public.

Nearby Vittoriosa attractions

1. Bighi Sally Port

0.03 MILES

The wounded were brought here by boat to go to the infirmary under the cover of darkness during the Great Siege.

2. Il Collachio

0.06 MILES

South of Triq Hilda Tabone, this small maze of compact alleys includes some of the city's oldest buildings.

3. Auberge d'Angleterre

0.06 MILES

The auberge of the English Knights. Now serves as a branch of Malta's health department.

4. Misraħ ir-Rebħa

0.07 MILES

This compact square features the Victory Monument, erected in 1705 in memory of the Great Siege, and an 1880 statue of St Lawrence, patron saint of…

5. Norman House

0.08 MILES

Owner Charlie Bugeja has carefully restored this building and is always keen to show visitors around. On the 1st floor, the twin-arched window, with its…

7. Armoury

0.11 MILES

Built in the 16th century, this was used by the Knights to store ammunition, and had a door on each of its four sides for ease of access. It was later…

8. Inquisitor's Palace

0.12 MILES

The Inquisitor's Palace was built in the 1530s and served as law courts until the 1570s, when it became the tribunal (and prison) of the Inquisition,…