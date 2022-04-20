Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

Malta's cool crowd flocks here to eat, drink, shop and party, and if you're looking for a base that mingles cosmopolitan sparkle with quiet backstreets, this is the perfect choice. Connected by a lovely seafront promenade, with shimmering Mediterranean views, this collection of districts merge into one another, and are packed with shops, restaurants and bars.

St Julian's was once a pretty fishing village, but now five-star hotels and apartment complexes dominate its scenic bays. It adjoins the small nightlife enclave of Paceville, which springs to life at night after a couple of shots. This is also where many of Malta's English-language schools are located.

More exclusive-feeling Sliema has long been associated with the Maltese upper classes, and makes an enticingly peaceful base, just far enough from the action. Gracious townhouses sit along backstreets, while burgeoning apartment blocks line the seafront, which is blessed by rocky beaches and swimming spots.

Explore Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

  • M

    Manoel Island

    Manoel Island, which can be accessed via a short bridge from Gżira, is largely taken up by boat-building yards and the partly restored Fort Manoel. The…

  • S

    Sliema Beach

    The Sliema waterfront is edged by flattish rocks, with stepped access at various points. It's a good place to swim from, though the water tends to be deep…

  • T

    Tigné Point (The Point)

    Tigné Point, a promontory east of Sliema, was one of the sites where the Turkish commander Dragut Reis ranged his cannons to pound Fort St Elmo during the…

  • P

    Portomaso Apartment & Marina Complex

    The glitzy development of Portomaso is overlooked by the towering Hilton Hotel, and centres on a marina ringed by restaurants and bars. It's a popular…

  • V

    Villa Dragonara

    Villa Dragonara, an aristocratic residence that became the Dragonara Casino in 1964, is dramatically set on the rocky southern headland of St George's Bay…

  • P

    Palazzo Spinola

    Once St Julian's was rural, with just a few grand houses, of which this was one, built for the Italian knight Rafael Spinola. It is surrounded by a walled…

  • S

    St George's Bay

    Most of the beaches around St Julian's are of the bare rock or private lido variety (the five-star hotels offer beach clubs and water sports), but at the…

  • L

    Lazzaretto di San Rocco

    A 17th-century plague hospital on the south side of Manoel Island. More recently, the hospital served as an isolation hospital during WWI and was last…

  • S

    Sacred Heart Church

    Built in 1872 by Paul Vella, a Valletta priest. During WWII, the church's Franciscan friary was bombed and 23 people were tragically killed.

