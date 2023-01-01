Tigné Point (The Point)

Tigné Point, a promontory east of Sliema, was one of the sites where the Turkish commander Dragut Reis ranged his cannons to pound Fort St Elmo during the Great Siege in 1565. The tip of the peninsula is still known as Dragut Point, and now has some of the area's swankiest residential apartments, and Malta's largest shopping mall, the Point. Tigné Fort, built in 1793 by the Knights of St John, is being restored as a cultural, heritage and commercial venue.