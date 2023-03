Originally built in 1570 and expanded in the mid-19th century, the Carmelite Basilica (formerly known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt Carmel) was rebuilt from 1958 to 1981 after being seriously damaged during WWII. Its 42m-high dome now dominates the city's skyline. Of key interest inside the basilica is an early-17th-century painting of Our Lady of Mt Carmel. Note also the soaring columns of red marble.