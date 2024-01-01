Portomaso Apartment & Marina Complex

The glitzy development of Portomaso is overlooked by the towering Hilton Hotel, and centres on a marina ringed by restaurants and bars. It's a popular place to hang out, drink and dine while watching the sun bounce off the yachts and the water. Dining options include Italian, Thai and Japanese, and it's the perfect place for a sunset cocktail.
