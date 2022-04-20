Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vittoriosa

Vittoriosa is only 800m long and 400m at its widest, so it's hard to get lost – it's a sheer pleasure to wander aimlessly through its flower-bedecked alleys. There are several interesting sights, and stunning views across to Valletta.

Fort St Angelo, on the tip of Vittoriosa's peninsula, has been restored and is now open to the public. Packed with super-yachts and good harbourside restaurants, the promenade stretching down from Vittoriosa's Cottonera Waterfront makes for a gorgeous amble.

Explore Vittoriosa

  • F

    Fort St Angelo

    The Knights took over this medieval fort in 1530 and strengthened it, and Fort St Angelo served as the residence of the Grand Master of the Order until…

  • I

    Inquisitor's Palace

    The Inquisitor's Palace was built in the 1530s and served as law courts until the 1570s, when it became the tribunal (and prison) of the Inquisition,…

  • M

    Malta at War Museum

    This museum, housed in a wartime police station, and the labyrinth of tunnels that lies beneath it, pays testament to Malta's pivotal part in WWII, and…

  • M

    Maritime Museum

    The old naval bakery, built in the 1840s and operating until the 1950s, now houses a wealth of material on Malta’s maritime past. The collection includes…

  • N

    Norman House

    Owner Charlie Bugeja has carefully restored this building and is always keen to show visitors around. On the 1st floor, the twin-arched window, with its…

  • A

    Armoury

    Built in the 16th century, this was used by the Knights to store ammunition, and had a door on each of its four sides for ease of access. It was later…

  • M

    Misraħ ir-Rebħa

    This compact square features the Victory Monument, erected in 1705 in memory of the Great Siege, and an 1880 statue of St Lawrence, patron saint of…

  • C

    Chapel of St Anne

    The 15th-century chapel in Upper Fort St Angelo is where the Knights of St John first worshipped on their arrival in Malta. Tours of Upper Fort St Angelo…

  • C

    Church of St Lawrence

    Built on the site of an 11th-century Norman church, St Lawrence's served as the conventual church of the Knights of St John from 1530 until the move to St…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vittoriosa.

  • See

    Fort St Angelo

    The Knights took over this medieval fort in 1530 and strengthened it, and Fort St Angelo served as the residence of the Grand Master of the Order until…

  • See

    Inquisitor's Palace

    The Inquisitor's Palace was built in the 1530s and served as law courts until the 1570s, when it became the tribunal (and prison) of the Inquisition,…

  • See

    Malta at War Museum

    This museum, housed in a wartime police station, and the labyrinth of tunnels that lies beneath it, pays testament to Malta's pivotal part in WWII, and…

  • See

    Maritime Museum

    The old naval bakery, built in the 1840s and operating until the 1950s, now houses a wealth of material on Malta’s maritime past. The collection includes…

  • See

    Norman House

    Owner Charlie Bugeja has carefully restored this building and is always keen to show visitors around. On the 1st floor, the twin-arched window, with its…

  • See

    Armoury

    Built in the 16th century, this was used by the Knights to store ammunition, and had a door on each of its four sides for ease of access. It was later…

  • See

    Misraħ ir-Rebħa

    This compact square features the Victory Monument, erected in 1705 in memory of the Great Siege, and an 1880 statue of St Lawrence, patron saint of…

  • See

    Chapel of St Anne

    The 15th-century chapel in Upper Fort St Angelo is where the Knights of St John first worshipped on their arrival in Malta. Tours of Upper Fort St Angelo…

  • See

    Church of St Lawrence

    Built on the site of an 11th-century Norman church, St Lawrence's served as the conventual church of the Knights of St John from 1530 until the move to St…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Vittoriosa

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.