Vittoriosa is only 800m long and 400m at its widest, so it's hard to get lost – it's a sheer pleasure to wander aimlessly through its flower-bedecked alleys. There are several interesting sights, and stunning views across to Valletta.

Fort St Angelo, on the tip of Vittoriosa's peninsula, has been restored and is now open to the public. Packed with super-yachts and good harbourside restaurants, the promenade stretching down from Vittoriosa's Cottonera Waterfront makes for a gorgeous amble.