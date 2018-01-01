Welcome to Victoria (Rabat)
Gozo's capital is the island's main hub of shops and services. Named for the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897, it was originally known as Rabat, and is still called that by many of the islanders (and on several road signs).
Top experiences in Victoria (Rabat)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Victoria (Rabat) activities
Gozo Full-Day Quad Bike Tour
Start tour full-day quad tour with pickup from your hotel on Malta or the neighboring island of Gozo. After a transfer to the starting point and a safety briefing, snap on your helmet and hop aboard your own quad bike, which you can drive yourself or ride as a passenger. Your guide leads your group over rugged trails to Gozo's hidden charms, with plenty of photo ops along the way.Highlights include Qala Belvedere, the Simar Valley, Ramla Valley, Calypso Cave, Victoria, Marsalforn, and The Salt Pans. Ride through the Ghasri Valley to Dwejra Bay visiting the Inland Sea and Fungus Rock, the Quarries, Ta' Pinu Sanctuary, Kercem Heights, Xlendi Bay, and more.Your guide makes several stops so you have a break from driving, along with the opportunity for food tasting and shopping. The tour also includes a 3-course lunch of soup or pasta, fish, chicken or pork, accompanied by a soft drink, juice, water, tea or coffee with dessert.Afterwards, if you are residing in Malta, you will be able to enjoy a 20-minute powerboat ride to visit caves at the sister island of Comino on your way back to Malta (weather permitting). For residents in Gozo, transport will be provided back to your accommodation by means of a jeep.
Gozo Ta' Cenc Cliffs Segway Tour
The tutorial takes place at the meeting point, in the limits of Sannat. As soon as you familiarise yourself with driving the segway, you immediately head to the beautiful graveled road overlooking Gozo's central villages, including Xewkija's Rotunda church, Ta’ Gordan lighthouse and Marsalforn's 'Salvatur’ amongst your views. As you continue gliding on your segways, you will start to see the islands of Comino and Malta, the two other islands in the Maltese archipelago right in front of you. There will be plenty of opportunities to take postcard photos during this short and sweet tour. Kantra Bay and nearby Mgarr ix-Xini were recently home to Hollywood heart-throbs Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during the filming of their latest blockbuster 'By the Sea'! Note: there is also the possibility of visiting the archaeological remains known as the Dolmens, dating back more than 2500 BC and the nearby breathtaking Ta’ Cenc cliffs. If you would like to avail yourself of this option, kindly notify it at the time of booking, so more time can be allowed for your tour. Please note that an extra 30 minutes will be allowed for this detour, costing an additional Euro 5 p.p. Highly recommended!
Gozo Half Day Quad Tour
An pre-organized half day quad tour on the island of Gozo, the best possible way to discover the most beautiful hidden charms of Gozo and the opportunity of taking dramatic photographs of the breathtaking scenery plus all the highlights of Gozo such as:-Qala Belvedere-Simar Valley-Ramla Valley-Calypso Caves-Salt Pans-Ghasri Valley
Mgarr Harbor Gozo Segway Tour
Start your tour from Mgarr Harbor and add some postcard photos to your tour when passing through the stunning Belvedere overlooking the Harbor. Along the way up the hill to Qala, you will also take time to visit the beautiful Yacht Marina in Mgarr, Fort Chambray and the popular all year round Christmas Village called Betlehem in Ghajnsielem which attracts tens of thousands of visitors in the Christmas month. As soon as you arrive in Qala square, head up the hill to Triq il-Mithna, and be welcomed by the mouth watering smell of an old wood stove bakery, one of the last remaining on the island. Here you can stop to buy some freshly baked traditional "Qaghaq" (sweet sesame rings). This route will take you out of the urban area and into a beautiful local farming zone called Ta' Tocc. This relatively unexplored part of the island, situated on its very eastern tip, enjoys some of the most spectacular views of both the North coast and the Gozo channel, and on a clear day it is not unusual to see the island of Sicily on the horizon! Pjazza San Kurraw is your next pit stop before proceeding down the road leading to Hondoq ir-Rummien Bay. The crystalline water, identical to the Blue lagoon of nearby Comino, makes Hondoq Bay very popular amongst the locals especially in summer-time. Heading back up, take a detour to Triq il-Wardija, and the island of Comino is within touching distance from here. Further down, Triq ic-Cawl is arguably one of the most breath taking streets in Gozo.
Jeep Tour of Gozo Island from Malta
The places you will see include interesting stops at: Mgarr Harbour, Qala Belvedere, Dahlet Qorrot Valley, Calypso Cave, Ramla Bay, Xaghra Windmill, Ggantija Temples, Xewkija Rotunda, Xlendi Bay, Stone Quarries, Fungus Rock, Dwejra Inland Sea, Window of Wied il-Mielah, Ta' Pinu Shrine, Gordon Lighthouse, Salt Pans, Marsalforn and the Citadel. In every stop there is time allowed for photos of main attractions. Price includes: transportation to and from your hotel, transport on the 9:45am / 5:15pm ferry, experienced tour guide with various languages to choose from, and a buffet lunch with unlimited local wine and water.
Comino Cruise and Gozo Jeep Safari Malta Tour
Begin your day with pickup from your central hotel in Malta or Gozo by your driver/guide, and catch the 9:45 a.m. ferry to the island of Gozo. (The ferry ride is approximately 30 minutes long). This is a unique way to visit both Gozo and Comino in one. This tour offers the best of the the two islands together. The jeep safari will take you to places not usually seen on a typical Gozo tour, and it'll give you insight on the real Gozitan lifestyle. On the Comino portion of this tour, you'll visit the main attractions of the island and swim in the crystal-clear blue seas nearby. Swim in the blue lagoon, and visit caves and bays around the island with more stops for swimming and snorkeling. Your ends with drop-off at your hotel.