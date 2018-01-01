Mgarr Harbor Gozo Segway Tour

Start your tour from Mgarr Harbor and add some postcard photos to your tour when passing through the stunning Belvedere overlooking the Harbor. Along the way up the hill to Qala, you will also take time to visit the beautiful Yacht Marina in Mgarr, Fort Chambray and the popular all year round Christmas Village called Betlehem in Ghajnsielem which attracts tens of thousands of visitors in the Christmas month. As soon as you arrive in Qala square, head up the hill to Triq il-Mithna, and be welcomed by the mouth watering smell of an old wood stove bakery, one of the last remaining on the island. Here you can stop to buy some freshly baked traditional "Qaghaq" (sweet sesame rings). This route will take you out of the urban area and into a beautiful local farming zone called Ta' Tocc. This relatively unexplored part of the island, situated on its very eastern tip, enjoys some of the most spectacular views of both the North coast and the Gozo channel, and on a clear day it is not unusual to see the island of Sicily on the horizon! Pjazza San Kurraw is your next pit stop before proceeding down the road leading to Hondoq ir-Rummien Bay. The crystalline water, identical to the Blue lagoon of nearby Comino, makes Hondoq Bay very popular amongst the locals especially in summer-time. Heading back up, take a detour to Triq il-Wardija, and the island of Comino is within touching distance from here. Further down, Triq ic-Cawl is arguably one of the most breath taking streets in Gozo.