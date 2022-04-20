Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

Malta's cool crowd flocks here to eat, drink, shop and party, and if you're looking for a base that mingles cosmopolitan sparkle with quiet backstreets, this is the perfect choice. Connected by a lovely seafront promenade, with shimmering Mediterranean views, this collection of districts merge into one another, and are packed with shops, restaurants and bars.

  • Manoel Island

    Manoel Island

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    Manoel Island, which can be accessed via a short bridge from Gżira, is largely taken up by boat-building yards and the partly restored Fort Manoel. The…

  • Sliema Beach

    Sliema Beach

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    The Sliema waterfront is edged by flattish rocks, with stepped access at various points. It's a good place to swim from, though the water tends to be deep…

  • Tigné Point (The Point)

    Tigné Point (The Point)

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    Tigné Point, a promontory east of Sliema, was one of the sites where the Turkish commander Dragut Reis ranged his cannons to pound Fort St Elmo during the…

  • Portomaso Apartment & Marina Complex

    Portomaso Apartment & Marina Complex

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    The glitzy development of Portomaso is overlooked by the towering Hilton Hotel, and centres on a marina ringed by restaurants and bars. It's a popular…

  • Villa Dragonara

    Villa Dragonara

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    Villa Dragonara, an aristocratic residence that became the Dragonara Casino in 1964, is dramatically set on the rocky southern headland of St George's Bay…

  • Palazzo Spinola

    Palazzo Spinola

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    Once St Julian's was rural, with just a few grand houses, of which this was one, built for the Italian knight Rafael Spinola. It is surrounded by a walled…

  • St George's Bay

    St George's Bay

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    Most of the beaches around St Julian's are of the bare rock or private lido variety (the five-star hotels offer beach clubs and water sports), but at the…

  • Lazzaretto di San Rocco

    Lazzaretto di San Rocco

    Sliema, St Julian’s & Paceville

    A 17th-century plague hospital on the south side of Manoel Island. More recently, the hospital served as an isolation hospital during WWI and was last…

Slow travel in Malta

Mar 24, 2014 • 5 min read

