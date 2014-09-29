When we say that Malta is jam-packed full of culture, food and nature, we’re not exaggerating.

After all, even though the 27km(17-mile)-long island is the tenth smallest country in the world, it’s the fifth-most densely populated. Which means that whether you’re a solo traveler, retired explorer or large family on vacation, you don’t have to travel far in the Maltese archipelago to find something exciting for you.

Famous for sunny weather, the islands are awash with natural beauty and fascinating history. You’ll see the former in the crystal-clear waters at beloved swimming spots like St Peter’s Pool or the sweeping seascape views from coastal hiking trails by the Dingli Cliffs, and the latter at megalithic temples, medieval Arabic fortresses and ornate baroque cathedrals. And of course, Malta has more beaches than you can possibly hope to lounge on in one trip.

There’s just so much to see and do in here, no matter the season you visit. Here are 10 places to start.

Take in dreamy views from the magnificent Dingli Cliffs. Matthew Mirabelli for Lonely Planet

1. Dingli Cliffs

Best for coastal hiking

Malta’s coast has scenic loops and hiking routes that are best tackled in the spring, before the searing summer heat sets in. The Dingli Cliffs and Fawwara Trail is one of the best. Dingli offers serene and verdant terrain rich with rare flora and fauna, and sweeping views of Filfla island (full of holes from its use in military-target practice generations ago) in the sea, close to shore.

Planning tip: Use the AllTrails free hiking app to follow the paths and avoid wandering onto private property.

2. St Peter’s Pool

Best for swimming

With Malta’s clearest water for swimming, this rocky beach is a favorite with both locals and visitors. Its azure-blue waters make for a dreamy place to dive in – and, of course, to snap and post those enviable holiday pics. It’s a bit of a trek to get to if you’re using public transport: take Bus 81 from Valletta or Floriana and hop off at the Abdosir bus stop, then continue for 30 minutes on foot. If you can, renting a moped makes life easier, as you can park a 10-minute walk away. Remember to bring your own snacks and water as you won’t always find food vendors on site. The clear lapping waves and sweeping horizon views you’ll enjoy will make all the planning well worth it.

Local tip: Keep your eyes peeled for Carmelo and his cliff-diving dog Tina, both local celebrities.

Every night in Valletta, the party spills out into the narrow streets. Matthew Mirabelli for Lonely Planet

3. Valletta

Best for art spaces and bars

Its peninsular capital is Malta’s most popular tourist destination these days, with the city seeing major development over the past decade after staying sleepy for generations. Such slow continuity makes the place an architectural time capsule, full of colorful box balconies, limestone baroque chapels and lush gardens in the bastions. The new energy, meanwhile, pulses everywhere, making Valletta the island’s unquestioned arts and nightlife hub. You can hear the musicians performing at Babel Bistro from streets away; approaching the joint, you’ll see late-night crowds spilling out onto the sidewalk. For a cocktail with a view, join those who love a good time on the wide paved steps at Cafe Society, which has live music on Tuesdays.

Local tip: Music lovers might want to plan their visit around one of Valletta’s music festivals – such as Isle of MTV, which takes place just outside the capital’s walls. Tickets are free.

4. Ħagar Qim

Best for prehistoric architecture

Nothing really prepares you for the wow factor delivered by the absolutely enormous limestone stone slabs that form Ħagar Qim; dating from 3700–3200 BCE, it’s the one of the oldest temple complexes in the world. The colossal doorways, windows, apses and niches remain in impressive condition – especially once you consider the mind-boggling fact that they are older than the pyramids or Stonehenge. The temple gives some clues into the lives and beliefs of the earliest inhabitants of Malta: beams of light shine through a tiny hole in the wall to flood the first chamber on the summer and winter equinoxes, suggesting the ancient culture’s reverence for the sun.

Birgu, one of the Three Cities, has architecture and history similar to nearby Valletta – but draws far fewer visitors. Shutterstock

5. The Three Cities

Best for avoiding the crowds

Across the Grand Harbour and facing Valletta lie the majestic Three Cities: Birgu (Vittoriosa), Bormla (Conspicua) and L-Isla (Senglea). Almost mirroring Valletta in design, with colossal bastion fortifications, the Three Cities are often passed over by visitors. Don’t make this mistake: they are home to incredible architecture and great food but with fewer crowds to contend with than in the capital. Be sure to reserve ahead for a meal at The Little Bastion in Senglea, and to visit the recently reopened Maritime Museum for a brilliant overview of Maltese history told through its nautical stories.

6. Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum

Best for stepping back in time

The most immersive historical experience on the islands (maybe even in all of Europe, if you ask this admittedly biased writer) is entering the 5000-year-old Hypogeum. The entrance is almost hidden – an unassuming front door on an average street in Paola – and you’d be forgiven for walking by and totally missing the marvel that lies beneath. Huge limestone slab steps lead you down into this subterranean Neolithic temple and through narrow passages (it’s not for the claustrophobic). Its centerpiece is a necropolis that archeologists think housed the remains of around 7000 people, as well as served as a place of worship.

Planning tip: Book tickets well in advance, since admission is limited to preserve the site.

Take the plunge in the rugged inlets of Għar Lapsi. Julien Jean Zayatz/Shutterstock

7. Għar Lapsi

Best for snorkeling

The rugged inlets of this picturesque bay in the south of Malta have made it a top spot for PADI divers and snorkelers for decades, with some of the best reef life on the island beneath its turquoise waters. It also draws swimmers, as the large natural pools here are sheltered from the open sea, letting you get some good lengths in. Keep in mind that there’s little space on the shore, and the rocks there aren’t a very comfortable place for sunbathing. No matter: here, you’ll want to stay in the water.

Get lost in the enchanting medieval maze that is Mdina. Matthew Mirabelli for Lonely Planet

8. Mdina

Best for medieval ambience

Indisputably one of the most beautiful parts of Malta, Mdina has been inhabited since the Bronze Age, and was given its current name by the early-medieval Aghlabid conquerers from Algeria. The hilltop town retains its one-of-a-kind atmosphere, and is still known as the “Silent City” since monasteries and convents have operated here for many generations. The narrow alleys and cobbled streets are not as quiet as they once were, being a favorite of tour groups checking out a filming location for the first season of Game of Thrones. Yet the churches, mansions and cathedral are still magical, as is Fontanella Tea Garden, a cafe on the north wall that serves up the richest chocolate cake on the island.

Local tip: Visit at the end of the day: the tour groups usually disperse by 4pm.

Colorful luzzu boats deliver their fresh catch to the seafood restaurants that line Marsaxlokk’s harbor. Gordon Bell/Shutterstock

9. Marsaxlokk

Best for seafood

A popular spot for local foodies in South Malta, Marsaxlokk boasts excellent fish restaurants along its waterfront, such as family-run yet elegant Tartarun, famous for its octopus dishes. To work up an appetite beforehand, you can stroll around the town’s market and churches, past brightly painted cottages and the iconic luzzu boats in the cute harbor. Make a day of it and hire a boat to take you around the nearby beaches like St Peter’s Pool.

10: Għajn Tuffieħa

Best for sandy beaches

Next door to Golden Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa Bay (sometimes called Riviera Beach) is less developed than its neighbor and a much more natural affair, with 250m (820ft) of rolling red sand overlooked by green cliffs – and not much else. Still, it’s not completely rustic: you’ll find umbrellas to rent and the odd snack truck around. Pack a DIY picnic dinner with you to stay for the magnificent sunset.