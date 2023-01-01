Għajn Tuffieħa Bay (ayn too-fee-ha, meaning 'Spring of the Apples') is even lovelier than neighbouring Golden Bay – no buildings overlook it, and it's less busy, as it's reached via a long flight of 186 steps from the nearby car park. It's a 250m strip of red-brown sand, backed by slopes covered in acacia and tamarisk trees and guarded by a 17th-century watchtower. Sun loungers can be hired and snacks and drinks are available. There's often a lifeguard on duty at busy times.