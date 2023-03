The site of the Ta’Ħaġrat Temple, dating from around 3600 to 3300 BC, is concealed down a side street off Triq Fisher. There's not that much to see, except a few tumbled stones, but they represent some of the earliest temple buildings in Malta. Note that tickets are not available at the site and must be bought online, from any other Heritage Malta site, or from the Mġarr Snack Bar just off Mġarr's village square