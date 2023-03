The excavation of the Skorba Temples, in the neighbouring village of Żebbiegħ, exposed two temples and some habitations dating to the temple builders' phase, and some even predating this, which are thus the oldest prehistoric structures discovered on the islands. Note that tickets are not available at the site and must be bought online, from any other Heritage Malta site, or from the Mġarr Snack Bar just off Mġarr's village square.