The area between Golden Bay and Anchor Bay was once earmarked for a golf course, but opposition from environmental groups led to the creation of National Park tal-Majjistral. Information boards show walking trails, and the park arranges guided walks (usually adult/child €5/3) from October to April, generally on Sundays, including sunset walks. Also available are 2½-hour snorkelling trips (adult/child €12/10; July to September; over-nines only).

Bus 44 from Valletta (55 minutes, half-hourly) stops at the Tuffieħa stop at the park's southern end.

Check the website for upcoming events, and book walks and snorkelling via email (walks@majjistral.org).

The park protects a region of wild sea cliffs and limestone boulder scree, home to plants such as euphorbia, Maltese rock centaury and golden samphire, and wildlife such as Mediterranean chameleons.