The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
Southern Malta
Several of Malta's most extraordinary historical sites lie in the less-visited southeast of the country, including its most breathtakingly located prehistoric temples (Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra), which date back more than 5000 years, and the Għar Dalam cave, full of fossilised remains of prehistoric animals. There's splendid coastal scenery, too, boat trips to visit grottoes, and fabulous swimming spots off the tourist trail. It's also the base of much of the country's heavy industry, which means tourism is less developed here, though many locals head to the south to eat out at the weekend. Many people visit the sometime fishing village of Marsaxlokk for its Sunday fish market, and to eat seafood at the small town's many restaurants, which front a harbour full of bobbing, colourful boats. The nearby coastal port of Marsaskala is also very popular as a dining destination, especially on weekends.
Explore Southern Malta
- Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
- Għar Dalam Cave & Museum
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
- St Peter's Pool
St Peter's Pool is a fantastic swimming spot, a natural lido in the rocks with large areas of flat slab for sunbathing between swims. Follow the narrow…
- Sunday Fish Market
At Marsaxlokk's colourful, packed-to-the-gills Sunday Fish Market, you can admire the riches of the Med before they're whisked off to Malta's top hotels…
- FFilfla
Filfla is the smallest of Malta's archipelago of five islands. It's 5km off the south coast of Malta, and was separated from the mainland as the result of…
- IIl-Kalanka Bay
Nearby St Peter's Pool is deservedly popular as a swimming and sunbathing destination, but continue down the same road (Triq Delimara) to quieter Il…
- BBlue Grotto
This huge natural arch is in the sea cliffs 400m to the east of the seaside hamlet of Wied iż-Żurrieq. Thirty-minute boat trips also take in seven caves,…
- GGħar Ħasan Cave
Għar Ħasan Cave lies within the cliff-bound coastline south of Birżebbuġa. From Birżebbuġa follow the road towards Żurrieq, then turn left on the minor…
- DDelimara Point
Delimara Point, southeast of Marsaxlokk, is blighted by a huge power station whose chimney can be seen for miles around, but there are a few good swimming…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Malta.
See
Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
See
Għar Dalam Cave & Museum
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
See
St Peter's Pool
St Peter's Pool is a fantastic swimming spot, a natural lido in the rocks with large areas of flat slab for sunbathing between swims. Follow the narrow…
See
Sunday Fish Market
At Marsaxlokk's colourful, packed-to-the-gills Sunday Fish Market, you can admire the riches of the Med before they're whisked off to Malta's top hotels…
See
Filfla
Filfla is the smallest of Malta's archipelago of five islands. It's 5km off the south coast of Malta, and was separated from the mainland as the result of…
See
Il-Kalanka Bay
Nearby St Peter's Pool is deservedly popular as a swimming and sunbathing destination, but continue down the same road (Triq Delimara) to quieter Il…
See
Blue Grotto
This huge natural arch is in the sea cliffs 400m to the east of the seaside hamlet of Wied iż-Żurrieq. Thirty-minute boat trips also take in seven caves,…
See
Għar Ħasan Cave
Għar Ħasan Cave lies within the cliff-bound coastline south of Birżebbuġa. From Birżebbuġa follow the road towards Żurrieq, then turn left on the minor…
See
Delimara Point
Delimara Point, southeast of Marsaxlokk, is blighted by a huge power station whose chimney can be seen for miles around, but there are a few good swimming…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Southern Malta
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.