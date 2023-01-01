Għar Ħasan Cave lies within the cliff-bound coastline south of Birżebbuġa. From Birżebbuġa follow the road towards Żurrieq, then turn left on the minor road at the top of the hill to reach a cliff-top parking area just before an industrial estate; the cave entrance is down some steps in the cliff-face to the left. Access to the actual cave has been fenced off for safety reasons, but it is still worth visiting for the coastal views and surrounding area.

The 'Cave of Ħasan' is supposed to have been used as a hideout by a 12th-century Saracen rebel.