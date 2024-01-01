The Sunday fish stalls are far outnumbered by the stalls of this daily market, which mainly sells kitsch aimed at tour groups visiting the town.
Waterfront Market
Southern Malta
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.32 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
2.91 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
5.81 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
4.35 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
1 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
4.34 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
8.51 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
21.01 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Nearby Southern Malta attractions
0.05 MILES
At Marsaxlokk's colourful, packed-to-the-gills Sunday Fish Market, you can admire the riches of the Med before they're whisked off to Malta's top hotels…
1 MILES
1.1 MILES
St Peter's Pool is a fantastic swimming spot, a natural lido in the rocks with large areas of flat slab for sunbathing between swims. Follow the narrow…
1.33 MILES
St Thomas Bay is a deeply indented bay to the south of Marsaskala, lined with concrete and breeze-block huts and a potholed road, and surrounded by…
1.4 MILES
Nearby St Peter's Pool is deservedly popular as a swimming and sunbathing destination, but continue down the same road (Triq Delimara) to quieter Il…
1.6 MILES
Delimara Point, southeast of Marsaxlokk, is blighted by a huge power station whose chimney can be seen for miles around, but there are a few good swimming…
2.09 MILES
This small 17th-century fortress lies at the northern point of St Thomas Bay. It was built by the Knights of St John after a Turkish raiding party landed…
2.67 MILES
The Tarxien Temples (Tarxien is pronounced 'tar-sheen') are hidden up a backstreet several blocks east of the Hypogeum. These megalithic structures were…