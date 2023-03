Delimara Point, southeast of Marsaxlokk, is blighted by a huge power station whose chimney can be seen for miles around, but there are a few good swimming places on the eastern side of the peninsula, where the power station isn't in view, and this is a pleasant place to walk. You can access St Peter's Pool from here, and walk on to a large scoop of bay called Ħofra Iz-Zghira, which has some salt pans.