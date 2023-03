St Thomas Bay is a deeply indented bay to the south of Marsaskala, lined with concrete and breeze-block huts and a potholed road, and surrounded by apartments. It has a sandy beach, and the place is popular with local people and windsurfers. A few local bars are busy at weekends. It's about a 10-minute walk from Marsaskala along Triq tal-Gardiel. From St Thomas Bay you can continue walking along the coast to Marsaxlokk (about 4km).