This Dubai-style development has been created along the coast east of Ricasoli Point to serve the burgeoning local interactive gaming (iGaming) industry, and combines restaurants, apartment blocks and office space. The restaurant-lined centrepiece is Laguna Walk, which has a musical fountain that's spectacular at night.
Xghajra Smart City
Malta
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.74 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
2.5 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
7.12 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
1.68 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
3.86 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
1.81 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
7.78 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
18.72 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
0.65 MILES
Built by the British in the late 19th century, Fort Rinella has been restored and converted into an interesting military museum with hands-on displays of…
1.04 MILES
Cosmology, plate tectonics, wave action and other aspects of the natural world are explored at this new science centre housed in and around the historic…
1.09 MILES
Built in the 16th century, this was used by the Knights to store ammunition, and had a door on each of its four sides for ease of access. It was later…
1.1 MILES
Owner Charlie Bugeja has carefully restored this building and is always keen to show visitors around. On the 1st floor, the twin-arched window, with its…
1.12 MILES
Built in 1542, this now private residence is often framed by colourful flowers.
1.12 MILES
South of Triq Hilda Tabone, this small maze of compact alleys includes some of the city's oldest buildings.
1.13 MILES
The wounded were brought here by boat to go to the infirmary under the cover of darkness during the Great Siege.
1.14 MILES
The auberge of the English Knights. Now serves as a branch of Malta's health department.