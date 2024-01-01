Xghajra Smart City

Malta

This Dubai-style development has been created along the coast east of Ricasoli Point to serve the burgeoning local interactive gaming (iGaming) industry, and combines restaurants, apartment blocks and office space. The restaurant-lined centrepiece is Laguna Walk, which has a musical fountain that's spectacular at night.

