Nearby St Peter's Pool is deservedly popular as a swimming and sunbathing destination, but continue down the same road (Triq Delimara) to quieter Il-Kalanka Bay. New signage now makes it easier to find, and the bay's natural swimming hole is reached by a convenient stepped path of around 50m. Care should be taken when jumping into the water as the distance is higher than at St Peter's Pool. Easier access is from the right-hand side of the pool.