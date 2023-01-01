The Tarxien Temples (Tarxien is pronounced 'tar-sheen') are hidden up a backstreet several blocks east of the Hypogeum. These megalithic structures were excavated in 1914 and are thought to date from between 3600 and 2500 BC. There are four linked structures, built with massive stone blocks up to 3m by 1m by 1m in size, decorated with spiral patterns, pitting and animal reliefs.

The large statue of a broad-hipped female figure was found in the right-hand niche of the first temple, and a copy remains in situ. In 2015 works took place to add a visitor centre and erect a cover to protect the temples.