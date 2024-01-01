On a minor road between Żurrieq and Mqabba is the Chapel of the Annunciation, in the deserted medieval settlement of Ħal Millieri. This tiny church, set in a pretty garden, dates from the mid-15th century and contains important 15th-century frescos – the only surviving examples of medieval religious art in Malta.
Chapel of the Annunciation
Southern Malta
