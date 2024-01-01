Chapel of the Annunciation

Southern Malta

LoginSave

On a minor road between Żurrieq and Mqabba is the Chapel of the Annunciation, in the deserted medieval settlement of Ħal Millieri. This tiny church, set in a pretty garden, dates from the mid-15th century and contains important 15th-century frescos – the only surviving examples of medieval religious art in Malta.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St John's Co-Cathedral, Valetta, Malta

    St John's Co-Cathedral

    4.66 MILES

    St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…

  • Malta, Paola, Hal Saflieni Hypogeum, Interior

    Hal Saflieni Hypogeum

    2.9 MILES

    The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…

  • Details of Mnajdra megalithic temples of Malta (Qrendi)

    Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra

    1.78 MILES

    The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…

  • The Grand Master's Palace.

    Grand Master's Palace

    4.75 MILES

    The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…

  • Malta, Birzebbuga, Ghar Dalam cave, Interior

    Għar Dalam Cave & Museum

    3.21 MILES

    The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…

  • Sleeping lady statue, Museum of Archaeology, Valletta, Malta.

    National Museum of Archaeology

    4.61 MILES

    The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…

  • Feast Day banners outside St Paul's Cathedral.

    St Paul's Cathedral

    4.97 MILES

    The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.

  • Ġgantija Temples

    Ġgantija Temples

    18.27 MILES

    Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…

View more attractions

Nearby Southern Malta attractions

1. Parish Church of St Catherine

0.64 MILES

The Parish Church of St Catherine was built in the 1630s and houses a fine altarpiece of St Catherine – painted by Mattia Preti in 1675, when the artist…

2. Blue Grotto

1.43 MILES

This huge natural arch is in the sea cliffs 400m to the east of the seaside hamlet of Wied iż-Żurrieq. Thirty-minute boat trips also take in seven caves,…

3. Ħaġar Qim & Mnajdra

1.78 MILES

The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…

4. Hal Saflieni Hypogeum

2.9 MILES

The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…

5. Tarxien Temples

3.07 MILES

The Tarxien Temples (Tarxien is pronounced 'tar-sheen') are hidden up a backstreet several blocks east of the Hypogeum. These megalithic structures were…

6. Għar Dalam Cave & Museum

3.21 MILES

The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…

7. Għar Ħasan Cave

3.44 MILES

Għar Ħasan Cave lies within the cliff-bound coastline south of Birżebbuġa. From Birżebbuġa follow the road towards Żurrieq, then turn left on the minor…

8. Maria Rosa Winery

3.72 MILES

The small, family-run Maria Rosa estate just south of Attard stands on 4.2 hectares of agricultural land, which produce three varieties of grape: cabernet…