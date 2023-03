This huge natural arch is in the sea cliffs 400m to the east of the seaside hamlet of Wied iż-Żurrieq. Thirty-minute boat trips also take in seven caves, including the Honeymoon Cave, Reflection Cave and Cat's Cave. The best viewing time is before mid-morning when the sun is shining into the grotto.

You can also see the Blue Grotto from a viewing platform beside the main road east of the turn-off to Wied iż-Żurrieq.