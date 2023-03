Verdala Palace was built in 1586 as a summer residence for Grand Master Hugues Loubeux de Verdalle. It was designed by Gerolamo Cassar as a hunting retreat in the form of a square castle with towers at each corner. It became first the British Governor of Malta's summer residence, and is now that of the Maltese president. The palace is occasionally open for public tours. Check with the tourist information office in Valletta.