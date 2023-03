St Paul's Catacombs (so-named for their proximity to the church) date from the 3rd century AD and were used for burial for around 500 years. Worship took place here in the Middle Ages, but later the complex was used as an agricultural store. It's an atmospheric labyrinth of rock-cut tombs, narrow stairs and passages. Admission includes a self-guided, 45-minute audio tour, available from the site's recently added visitor centre.