The Roman House was built in the 1920s to incorporate the excavated remains of a large 1st-century-BC townhouse. There's a small but fascinating museum, which includes Roman glass perfume bottles and bone hairpins, as well as a display on the 11th-century Islamic cemetery that overlaid the villa. There are also some beautiful mosaics. At the centre of the original peristyle court there is a depiction of the Drinking Doves of Sosos, a fashionable Roman motif.