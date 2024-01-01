Mdina Experience

These three presentations about Mdina's history of siege and embattlement come with an attendant waxwork display of knights to really bring the town's past to life. Options include the story of the Knights, the history of Mdina, and life during medieval times. Discount tickets (adult/child €14.50/3) incorporating all three are available.
