The magnificent Palazzo Falson is a beautifully preserved medieval mansion. Formerly the home of artist and philanthropist Olof Gollcher (1889–1962), the palace offers a rare glimpse into the sumptuous private world behind Mdina's anonymous aristocratic walls. A self-guided audio tour leads you from the beautiful stone courtyard through Gollcher's kitchen, studio, 4500-volume library, bedroom and chapel – all decorated with his impressive collections of art, documents, silver, weapons and rare rugs from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Under-fives not admitted.

There's a relaxing rooftop cafe with wi-fi and views.