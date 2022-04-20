Shop
The mysterious golden-stone Arabic walled city of Mdina crowns a hilltop, and is a world apart from modern Malta. Its hidden lanes offer exquisite architectural detail and respite from the day-tripping crowds, who largely stick to the main street. Today, with its massive walls and peaceful, shady streets, it is often referred to as the Silent City, a nickname that becomes appropriate after dark.
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
Mdina's ditch was an important element of its fortifications. It was first created in the 15th century, but was rebuilt by the Knights of St John's…
The magnificent Palazzo Falson is a beautifully preserved medieval mansion. Formerly the home of artist and philanthropist Olof Gollcher (1889–1962), the…
National Museum of Natural History
Housed in the elegant Palazzo de Vilhena is an interesting – if old-school fusty – array of displays. Of particular note is the geology section, which…
The Cathedral Museum's outstanding highlight is a series of woodcut and copperplate prints and lithographs by the German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer…
These three presentations about Mdina's history of siege and embattlement come with an attendant waxwork display of knights to really bring the town's…
The residence of the Marquis of San Vincenzo Ferreri, a member of the Maltese nobility. The title was created by King Philip V of Spain and donated to the…
Audiovisual displays, ghoulish and gruesome mannequins and big screens bring alive the story of the Knights of Malta and the Great Siege of 1565.
