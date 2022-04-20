Mdina

scenic view on historical town of Mdina in Malta

The mysterious golden-stone Arabic walled city of Mdina crowns a hilltop, and is a world apart from modern Malta. Its hidden lanes offer exquisite architectural detail and respite from the day-tripping crowds, who largely stick to the main street. Today, with its massive walls and peaceful, shady streets, it is often referred to as the Silent City, a nickname that becomes appropriate after dark.

  • Feast Day banners outside St Paul's Cathedral.

    St Paul's Cathedral

    Mdina

    The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.

  • Mdina Ditch Garden

    Mdina Ditch Garden

    Mdina

    Mdina's ditch was an important element of its fortifications. It was first created in the 15th century, but was rebuilt by the Knights of St John's…

  • Palazzo Falson

    Palazzo Falson

    Mdina

    The magnificent Palazzo Falson is a beautifully preserved medieval mansion. Formerly the home of artist and philanthropist Olof Gollcher (1889–1962), the…

  • National Museum of Natural History

    National Museum of Natural History

    Mdina

    Housed in the elegant Palazzo de Vilhena is an interesting – if old-school fusty – array of displays. Of particular note is the geology section, which…

  • Cathedral Museum

    Cathedral Museum

    Mdina

    The Cathedral Museum's outstanding highlight is a series of woodcut and copperplate prints and lithographs by the German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer…

  • Mdina Experience

    Mdina Experience

    Mdina

    These three presentations about Mdina's history of siege and embattlement come with an attendant waxwork display of knights to really bring the town's…

  • Casa Testaferrata

    Casa Testaferrata

    Mdina

    The residence of the Marquis of San Vincenzo Ferreri, a member of the Maltese nobility. The title was created by King Philip V of Spain and donated to the…

  • Knights of Malta

    Knights of Malta

    Mdina

    Audiovisual displays, ghoulish and gruesome mannequins and big screens bring alive the story of the Knights of Malta and the Great Siege of 1565.

Slow travel in Malta

Mar 24, 2014 • 5 min read

